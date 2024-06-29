Russell Westbrook will return to Clippers after exercising contract option

Clippers guard Russell Westbrook averaged 11.1 points per game, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists last season when primarily coming off the bench.

Russell Westbrook has picked up his player option for $4 million and will return to the Clippers for the 2024-25 season, a person not authorized to speak on the matter confirmed to The Times on Saturday.

The nine-time All-Star averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game last season. He shot 45.4% from the field, but just 27.3% from three-point range.

But in a first-round playoffs series against the Dallas Mavericks, he averaged just 6.3 points and shot 26% from the field, 23.5% from three-point range.

Advertisement

After the Clippers acquired James Harden in late October, Wesbrook went to the bench and was productive in that role, which he did not oppose unlike when he played for the Lakers.

Forward P.J. Tucker opted into his player option for $11.5 million on Friday and will return to the Clippers.

Forward Paul George, who has been negotiating a conract extension, has a player option worth $48.7-million option on his contract.

Also, according to a person not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, the Clippers signed Trentyn Flowers to a two-way contract. Flowers, an athletic 6-7 wing player, played last season in Australia.