NBA notes: Golden State Warriors sign forward Jonas Jerebko

Free-agent forward Jonas Jerebko has signed with the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors announced the deal Thursday and planned to formally introduce Jerebko on Monday.
A native of Sweden, Jerebko has played nine NBA seasons with Utah, Boston and Detroit. In 32 postseason games — four starts — for the Jazz and Celtics, he has averaged 4.0 points and 3.1 rebounds.
Golden State had already added center DeMarcus Cousins in free agency and re-signed two-time reigning finals MVP Kevin Durant and forward-center Kevon Looney after winning a second straight title and third in four years.
Centers JaVale McGee (Lakers) and Zaza Pachulia (Pistons) have departed.
Oakley arrested in gambling case
Casino regulators in Nevada are accusing former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley of gambling fraud.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Thursday said Oakley was arrested Sunday at the Cosmopolitan casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip on suspicion of committing or attempting to commit a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment.
The agency says in a statement that Oakley is suspected of “adding to or reducing his wager” on a game after the outcome was known. Oakley was booked and later released from jail. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf. The felony count carries between one and six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988-98, helping them reach the NBA Finals.
Etc.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have re-signed guard Raymond Felton. The Thunder made the announcement Thursday without details on the deal. Felton appeared in all 82 games last season and averaged 6.9 points, 2.5 assists and 1.9 rebounds as Russell Westbrook's backup. … The Chicago Bulls have waived guard Sean Kilpatrick. Signed in late March, Kilpatrick averaged 15.4 points in nine games for Chicago after spending time last season with the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Clippers. He has averaged 10.3 points in four seasons after going undrafted out of Cincinnati.