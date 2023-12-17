NBA G League player Chance Comanche arrested in death of woman missing in Vegas

Chance Comanche is seen Oct. 2 at the Sacramento Kings’ media day.

Chance Comanche, until recently a player with the Stockton Kings in the NBA’s G League, was arrested along with his girlfriend in the kidnapping and killing of a young woman in Las Vegas, authorities said Sunday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police said two people walked into a police substation on Dec. 7 around 3:30 p.m. to report Marayna Rodgers missing. Rodgers, 23, was out with friends on Dec. 5 and had planned to meet with her 19-year-old friend Sakari Harnden and Harden’s boyfriend, Comanche.

Since then, she had not been seen or heard from, police said. Authorities suspected foul play.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police later discovered Rodgers’ remains in the desert of Henderson, Nev.

“Detectives determined that Harnden and Comanche were responsible for the murder of Rodgers,” said a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The 23-year-old medical assistant had been visiting Las Vegas with friends from Washington state, according to local media.

Comanche played with the Stockton Kings in their game against the G-League Ignite in Henderson the same day Rodgers was last seen.

Comanche was arrested by the California FBI Criminal Apprehension Team in Sacramento on Friday, and is awaiting extradition to Nevada on suspicion of kidnapping. The charges will be “amended to open murder” in coordination with the Clark County district attorney’s office, according to police. Comanche is being held at the Sacramento County Jail without bail.

Harnden was arrested in Las Vegas on Dec. 13.

Comanche signed with NBA’s Sacramento Kings on Oct. 2 and they waived him on Oct. 12. He then played with their G League affiliate the Stockton Kings.

The Stockton Kings dropped the 27-year-old center basketball player Friday, the same day of his arrest.

The Stockton Kings are the affiliate of the Sacramento Kings in the G League, the official minor league organization of the NBA.

The 6-foot-11 Comanche was a standout center when he played for Beverly Hills High School and went on to play for the University of Arizona.