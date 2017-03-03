NBA roundup: Cavaliers set record with 25 three-pointers in win over Hawks

On a record-breaking night when Kyrie Irving and LeBron James combined for 81 points, it was fitting that the biggest shot belonged to Kyle Korver.

Irving scored 43 points, James had 38 and the Cleveland Cavaliers set the NBA regular-season record with 25 three-point baskets as they turned back Atlanta’s late rally to beat the host Hawks, 135-130, on Friday night.

After Paul Millsap’s baseline jumper over James cut Cleveland's lead to 124-123, Korver — who was traded from Atlanta to the Cavaliers on Jan. 7 — hit the record-breaking three-pointer.

“Kyle knocked it down when it mattered the most,” said Atlanta’s Tim Hardaway Jr. “That's why he’s one of the best shooters.”

Cleveland made 25 of 46 threes, topping the 24 Houston made in a in a 122-100 win over New Orleans on Dec. 16.

San Antonio 101, at New Orleans 98 (OT): Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points, Patty Mills made a par of hit three-point shots in overtime and the Spurs won their sixth in a row. DeMarcus Cousins had 19 points and 23 rebounds, but missed a three-pointer as overtime ended.

at Phoenix 118, Oklahoma City 111: Eric Bledsoe scored 18 points for the Suns, who had lost six in a row to the Thunder. Russell Westbrook had 48 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists for Oklahoma City.

at Dallas 104, Memphis 100: Seth Curry scored 24 points, and Nerlens Noel had 15 points and tied a career high with 17 rebounds in his first start for the Mavericks.

at Utah 112, Brooklyn 97: George Hill scored a season-high 34 points and the Jazz never trailed and ending a losing streak at two games.

Toronto 114, at Washington 106: DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Raptors, who won despite giving back a 19-point first-half lead.

at Philadelphia 105, New York 102: Justin Anderson made the go-ahead basket with 24.3 seconds left and tied his career high with 19 points for the 76ers.

at Orlando 110, Miami 99: The Magic beat the Heat for the third time in a row, getting 25 points from Nikola Vucevic.