Steph Curry and LeBron James spark U.S. rally to beat Serbia, reach gold-medal game

American LeBron James clutches Steph Curry’s head and screams while Kevin Durant looks on following their win over Serbia in a semifinal game Thursday at the Paris Olympics.

This dream is still alive.

The United States mounted a furious fourth-quarter comeback in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics to earn a 95-91 win over Serbia and advance to the gold-medal game, where it will face host nation France on Saturday at Bercy Arena.

Many considered this team, with the best collection of talent the NBA could offer, a second Dream Team, following the legendary 1992 team that helped globalize the game. The impact of that growth nearly came back to shock the United States as Serbia, led by four NBA players including three-time NBA most valuable player Nikola Jokic, held an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter.

But the Americans answered with a 17-6 run. Stephen Curry’s three-pointer rattled in and he let out a scream as the United States jumped ahead by one with 2:24 remaining. At the final horn, Curry leaped into the air and pumped his fist. He jumped on LeBron James, who had thrown the ball into the air. James grasped Curry’s face with both hands and brought their foreheads together.

Curry had a game-high 36 points and James had 16 with 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Serbia lost to the United States by 26 points in two other games during the past month. The Americans blew out opponents by an average of 24.8 points during the Olympics, but trailed by 11 at halftime. Serbia rained three-pointers, making 10 of its first 19 shots from beyond the arc. The United States was not statistically far behind, with nine makes on 19 three-point attempts, but six of the baskets came from Curry alone.

Curry scored 14 of the United States’ first 15 points, draining his first four shots with ease. His shot was so dialed in that he flung a shot from the corner and turned around before it even reached the apex of its flight. Teammates jumped out of their seats and gave him chest bumps as the ball splashed through the net.

While the Golden State Warriors superstar scored 20 points on 70% shooting, his teammates combined to make eight of 21 shots.

American Stephen Curry shoots past Serbia’s Ognjen Dobric during a semifinal basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Thursday in Paris. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Two days after becoming the leading Olympic scorer in U.S. basketball history, Kevin Durant was held scoreless in the first half. He attempted just one shot.

Durant didn’t score his first points until eight seconds left of the third quarter. The United States still trailed by 13.

It was a three-pointer from Durant with 7:19 to go that sparked the U.S. comeback. He knocked down the shot despite landing on Anthony Davis, who was fouled by Jokic. On the in-bounds play, Devin Booker nailed a three. The lead went from 11 to five in two seconds.

James tied the score at 84-84 with 3:41 remaining with a driving layup.