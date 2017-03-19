NBA: Damian Lillard scores 49 in Trail Blazers' win at Miami

Damian Lillard scored a season-high 49 points, 28 of them coming after halftime and the Portland Trail Blazers continued their playoff push by beating the Miami Heat, 115-104, on Sunday night in Miami.

Lillard tied a career high with nine three-pointers, giving him 1,002 for his career. He shot 14 for 21 from the field, nine for 12 from three-point range and made all 12 of his free throws.

Jusef Nurkic added 21 points and 12 rebounds for Portland (32-37), which moved within a game of idle Denver for the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference. C.J. McCollum scored 18 points and Noah Vonleh added 11 for the Trail Blazers.

James Johnson scored 24 points for Miami, which lost for just the second time in its last 17 home games. The Heat (34-36) missed a chance to reach .500 for the first time this season.

at Toronto 116, Indiana 91: DeMar DeRozan scored 22 points in three quarters, and all five Raptors starters were in double figures as Toronto beat the Pacers. DeRozan added four assists and three rebounds and was able to rest the entire fourth quarter as the Raptors cruised.

at Philadelphia 105, Boston 99: Robert Covington made the go-ahead three-pointer late in the fourth quarter to lead the 76ers to a win over the Celtics.

at San Antonio 118, Sacramento 102: Pau Gasol scored 22 points, LaMarcus Aldridge added 18 and the Spurs rolled to a victory over the Kings, snapping a two-game skid. Kawhi Leonard had 12 points in 27 minutes, sitting out the fourth quarter after the Spurs led by as many as 28 points.

at New Orleans 123, Minnesota 109: Anthony Davis had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and the Pelicans beat the struggling Timberwolves. DeMarcus Cousins added 15 points and 11 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence because of left knee and rib soreness.

Dallas 111, at Brooklyn 104: Dirk Nowitzki had 23 points and nine rebounds, J.J. Barea scored 20 and the Mavericks beat the Nets. Harrison Barnes added 19 points for the Mavericks.

at Detroit 112, Phoenix 95: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 23 points and the Pistons overcame a sluggish performance for much of the game, finally pulling away from the short-handed Suns.