Clippers fall in Summer League semifinal to the Grizzlies

Guard Scotty Pippen Jr., shown during a Summer League game last week, led the Grizzlies to a win over the Clippers on Sunday in the semifinals.

Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 23 points, including a three-point play with 1:05 left, to lift the Memphis Grizzlies to a 99-98 win over the Clippers on Sunday in the semifinals of the Las Vegas Summer League.

The Clippers had a chance to tie the score with one second left, but Kobe Brown missed the second of two free throws for the final margin.

After Cam Christie gave the Clippers a 97-96 lead when he made a three-pointer with 1:47 left, the teams traded missed shots before Pippen’s winning play.

Pippen was fouled by Moussa Diabate and made the subsequent free throw to give Memphis the lead for good. Pippen scored the Grizzlies’ last six points.

Jaylen Wells led Memphis with a team-high 28 points, making six of seven three-pointers, before fouling out with seven seconds left. GG Jackson II added 20 for the Grizzlies.

The Clippers, who went 4-1 in Las Vegas, were led by Jordan Miller’s 28 points. Christie scored 22, including six three-pointers, Brown had 17 and Diabate finished with 16.

Memphis will play the Miami Heat in the championship game at 5 p.m. Monday. The Heat defeated the Golden State Warriors 102-99.