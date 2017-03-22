NBA: Russell Westbrook's 35th triple-double comes in the Thunder's 122-97 win over 76ers

Russell Westbrook recorded his 35th triple-double of the season with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder cruised to a 122-97 victory over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

The Thunder have won 16 straight games against Philadelphia, a run that stretches to the 2008-09 season, the franchise’s first in Oklahoma City.

Westbrook made all six of his field-goal attempts and all six of his free throws. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, no NBA player had had a triple-double without missing a shot attempt or free throw.

He needs six triple-doubles in Oklahoma City’s final 11 games to tie Oscar Robertson’s single-season record, set during the 1961-62 season.

at Denver 126, Cleveland 113: Wilson Chandler scored 18 points in his return from a pulled groin and six other Nuggets scored in double figures as Denver increased its lead to 1 1/2 games over idle Portland in the race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Kyrie Irving led the Cavaliers with 33 points.

at Boston 109, Indiana 100: Isaiah Thomas scored 25 points for the Celtics, while Paul George’s 37 points weren’t enough for the Pacers, who have alternated wins and losses in their last 15 games.

at Washington 104, Atlanta 100: Bradley Beal scored 28 points and John Wall added all 22 of his in the second half to help the Wizards hand the Hawks their fifth loss in a row.

Milwaukee 116, at Sacramento 98: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks, who scored 44 in the second quarter to break it open.

at Utah 108, New York 101: The Jazz pulled a game ahead of the Clippers for the fourth spot in the West as Rudy Gobert made 13 of 14 shots and scored 35 points.

at Chicago 117, Detroit 95: Nikola Mirotic scored a season-high 28 points, and the Bulls won a matchup of struggling teams fighting for a playoff spot. Joffrey Lauvergne filled in for suspended center Robin Lopez and outplayed the Pistons’ Andre Drummond with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Charlotte 109, at Orlando 102: Kemba Walker scored 22 points and Marco Belinelli came off the bench to add 20 as the Hornets pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback to win their third in a row and keep their playoff hopes alive.