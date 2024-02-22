Advertisement
Clippers

Clippers unable to overcome disastrous third quarter in loss to Thunder

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard directs his teammates while being guarded by Oklahoma City's Luguentz Dort.
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard directs his teammates while being guarded by Oklahoma City’s Luguentz Dort during the first half of the Clippers’ 129-107 loss Thursday.
(Nate Billings / Associated Press)
By Broderick Turner
Staff WriterFollow
Share
OKLAHOMA CITY — 

The Oklahoma City Thunder presented a significant opportunity for the Clippers to prove they belong at the top of the uber-competitive Western Conference.

Instead, they missed another opportunity to prove they belong among the NBA’s elite teams.

The Clippers’ 129-107 loss to the Thunder was not the performance they were hoping for coming out of the All-Star break. In addition, it marked their second straight loss to a team ahead of them in the standings following their 121-100 loss to the first-place Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 12.

Clippers guard Russell Westbrook celebrates with James Harden as he exits a game against the Detroit Pistons

Clippers

Clippers close All-Star break certain they have the chemistry needed to win

The Clippers have gone 33-11 after working through a bumpy start to James Harden’s tenure. They are confident as they exit the All-Star break.

Feb. 21, 2024

Advertisement

The game got away from the Clippers in the third quarter when they made just 29.6% of their shots. The Thunder shot a sizzling 70% from the field and 71.4% from three over the same stretch as the Clippers were outscored 35-23. A 13-3 run by the Thunder to cap the quarter put the Clippers in a 14-point hole.

When their deficit grew to 19 points in the fourth, the Clippers made one last push. But with 3:53 left and the Clippers down 115-99, coach Tyronn Lue pulled four of his starters — Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Ivica Zubac and James Harden — aware that they have a game Friday night in Memphis.

More to Read

Clippers
Broderick Turner

Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement