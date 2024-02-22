Clippers unable to overcome disastrous third quarter in loss to Thunder

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard directs his teammates while being guarded by Oklahoma City’s Luguentz Dort during the first half of the Clippers’ 129-107 loss Thursday.

The Oklahoma City Thunder presented a significant opportunity for the Clippers to prove they belong at the top of the uber-competitive Western Conference.

Instead, they missed another opportunity to prove they belong among the NBA’s elite teams.

The Clippers’ 129-107 loss to the Thunder was not the performance they were hoping for coming out of the All-Star break. In addition, it marked their second straight loss to a team ahead of them in the standings following their 121-100 loss to the first-place Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 12.

Advertisement

The game got away from the Clippers in the third quarter when they made just 29.6% of their shots. The Thunder shot a sizzling 70% from the field and 71.4% from three over the same stretch as the Clippers were outscored 35-23. A 13-3 run by the Thunder to cap the quarter put the Clippers in a 14-point hole.

When their deficit grew to 19 points in the fourth, the Clippers made one last push. But with 3:53 left and the Clippers down 115-99, coach Tyronn Lue pulled four of his starters — Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Ivica Zubac and James Harden — aware that they have a game Friday night in Memphis.