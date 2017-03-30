NBA: Bulls hand Cavaliers third straight loss, leaving them second in East standings

Nikola Mirotic tied season highs with 28 points and six three-pointers, Jimmy Butler scored 25, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 99-93, on a night when LeBron James moved into seventh place on the NBA's career scoring list.

James moved past Shaquille O'Neal, finishing with 26 points and giving him 28,599 for his career — three more than O'Neal. But the big night by the four-time MVP couldn't prevent the Cavaliers from matching a season high with their third straight loss.

That dropped them a half-game behind Boston for the Eastern Conference lead and left them with a 6-10 record in March.

For Mirotic, it was his second straight game with 28 points and six 3s. He also had 10 rebounds, finishing a strong March. Rajon Rondo added 15 assists, Robin Lopez had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and the ninth-place Bulls moved within a game of Miami and Indiana in the Eastern Conference standings.

They also finished 4-0 against Cleveland to complete their first sweep of the Cavaliers since they took all three games during the 2011-12 season.

Kyrie Irving scored 20 for the Cavaliers, while Tristan Thompson added 15 points and nine rebounds.

at Detroit 90, Brooklyn 89: Marcus Morris had 28 points and 13 rebounds, Ish Smith made the go-ahead three-pointer late in the fourth quarter and the Pistons kept alive their dwindling playoff opes.

Smith, who finished with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists, gave the Pistons an 87-86 lead with 30 seconds left. Brook Lopez missed a three-pointer on the Nets' ensuing possession, and Detroit sealed it at the free-throw line. Sean Kilpatrick scored 15 and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jeremy Lin each had 14 points for Brooklyn. Lopez contributed 11 points and nine rebounds.