NBA: Heat rally to beat Cavaliers in overtime and keep playoff hopes alive

Tyler Johnson scored 24 points, including the game’s final four from the free-throw line, and the host Miami Heat remained alive in the postseason chase by rallying to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 124-121, on Monday night.

Hassan Whiteside had 23 points and 18 rebounds for the Heat, who would have been eliminated with a loss.

Deron Williams had a season-high 35 points for the Cavaliers, who fell to 0-7 this season when LeBron James doesn’t play.

Cleveland also played without Kyrie Irving and Tristan Thompson, and fell a game behind Boston in the race for No. 1 in the Eastern Conference.

at Boston 114, Brooklyn 105: Isaiah Thomas scored 27 points for the Celtics, who clinched the Atlantic Division title and can finish with no worse than the No. 2 seed. Jeremy Lin led the Nets with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Indiana 120, at Philadelphia 111: Paul George scored 27 points, including 17 in the first quarter, and the Pacers moved to within one victory of a guaranteed playoff spot. The 76ers lost for the seventh consecutive time.

at Chicago 122, Orlando 75: Jerian Grant had 17 points and a career-high 11 assists for the Bulls, who would have clinched a playoff spot with a Miami loss. The Bulls host Brooklyn in the season finale Wednesday.

at Milwaukee 89, Charlotte 79: Tony Snell scored 16 points, Jason Terry had season highs of 15 points and five three-point baskets, and the Bucks secured at least the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Washington 105, at Detroit 101: Bradley Beal scored 33 points to help spoil the Pistons’ final game at the Palace of Auburn Hills. The team is moving to a new arena in downtown Detroit.