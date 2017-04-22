NBA playoffs: Raptors even series with Bucks by winning Game 4 in Milwaukee

DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points, and the visiting Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 87-76 in a defensive slugfest on Saturday to tie their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series at two games apiece.

Kyle Lowry had 14 of his 18 points in the second half for the Raptors, who turned up their intensity before a hostile road crowd after getting embarrassed in a 27-point loss to Milwaukee in Game 3.

Toronto's tested backcourt reverted to its playmaking form, especially the resurgent DeRozan. He was 12 of 22 from the field after missing all eight of his attempts in Game 3.

The Raptors seized home-court advantage back in the best-of-seven series. Game 5 is Monday at the Air Canada Centre.

The game was tied at halftime before Toronto slowly edged away in the second half, building a 10-point lead with 4 minutes left on Norman Powell's 3-pointer.

Tony Snell led Milwaukee with 19 points. His three-pointer with 3:14 left got the Bucks within seven. Lowry answered with a bucket before setting up another basket with a drive-and-dish to center Jonas Valanciunas for a layup in traffic.

Toronto's star guards produced in the clutch, while the defense threw up roadblocks to a Bucks team that ran all over them on Thursday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to 14 points on six-of-19 shooting, while also committing seven turnovers. Toronto's P.J. Tucker helped contain the Bucks' All-Star with physical play in the post in the fourth quarter.

Milwaukee went 0 of 9 from the field during a stretch between late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, but still managed to stay within two possessions of Toronto for much of the second half.