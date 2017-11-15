NBA roundup: Timberwolves finally beat Spurs

Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 16 rebounds on his 22nd birthday, and the Minnesota Timberwolves stopped a 12-game losing streak to the San Antonio Spurs with a 98-86 victory on Wednesday night at Minneapolis.

With San Antonio stars Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker yet to play this season, both because of quadriceps injuries, and the Spurs on the second half of a back-to-back set of road games, this was a prime opportunity for the Timberwolves to stop the slide, and they did it despite a minimal contribution from stars Andrew Wiggins (11 points) and Jimmy Butler, who shot a combined six for 24 from the field.

at Atlanta 126, Sacramento 80: The Hawks recorded the most lopsided win in franchise history as Dewayne Dedmon scored a career-high 20 points and had 14 rebounds.

Washington 102, at Miami 93: John Wall scored 27 points, Bradley Beal had 26 and the Wizards closed on a 29-13 run. Hassan Whiteside scored 14 points and grabbed 21 rebounds for the Heat, who were 4-0 against the Wizards last season.

at New York 106, Utah 101: Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 26 points, including a key three-pointer with 32.9 seconds left, to help the Knicks rally in the second half.

Cleveland 115, at Charlotte 107: LeBron James scored 31 points, Kevin Love had 22 points and 10 rebounds and the Cavaliers won their seventh in a row over the Hornets.

Indiana 116, at Memphis 113: Darren Collison scored a season-high 30 points and the Grizzlies lost their third in a row despite 35 points and 13 rebounds from Marc Gasol.

at Milwaukee 99, Detroit 95: Khris Middleton scored 27 points, recently acquired Eric Bledsoe scored all 12 of his points in the second half and the Bucks won their fourth in a row.

Toronto 125, at New Orleans 116: DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points and the Raptors made 16 of 34 three-pointers. C.J. Miles made five of nine from beyond the arc.

at Oklahoma City 92, Chicago 79: The Bulls scored seven points in the first quarter and Russell Westbrook had 21 points and seven assists as the Thunder won their third in a row.

at Portland 99, Orlando 94: Damian Lillard had 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and the Trail Blazers handed the Magic their third consecutive loss.

Philadelphia 115, at Lakers 109