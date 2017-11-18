Kyrie Irving leads the Celtics to their 15th consecutive win against the Atlanta Hawks

Kyrie Irving scored 30 points, Jaylen Brown added a career-high 27 and the Boston Celtics won their 15th consecutive game with a 110-99 victory over the Hawks on Saturday night in Atlanta.

At 15-2, Boston leads the NBA and matched the best start in franchise history through 17 games. The winning streak is the club's fifth longest, four behind the 2008-09 team that set the franchise mark.

Dennis Schroder had 23 points and Kent Bazemore added 19 for Atlanta. The Hawks are an Eastern Conference-worst 3-13, but they still had plenty of adrenaline following a 46-point victory over Sacramento — the biggest in franchise history — two nights ago

The Celtics erased a 16-point deficit to take their first lead on Brown's three-pointer midway through the third. It marked Boston's fourth win when trailing by at least 16 during the streak.

Irving, playing with a protective mask to protect a minor facial fracture, ended the game with a right-handed finger-roll layup, delighting a few thousand Boston fans who were chanting “MVP! MVP!” in the fourth quarter. In 31 minutes, Irving made 10 of 12 shots, including five 3-pointers, and hit all five of his free throws.

Golden State 124, at Philadelphia 116: Stephen Curry scored 35 points, Kevin Durant had 27 and defending NBA champion Golden State overcame a 22-point halftime deficit to beat Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid scored 21 points and Ben Simmons had 23 points and 12 assists for Philadelphia. The 76ers led 47-28 after one quarter and 74-52 at the half.

But the Warriors erased that large deficit with a furious rally in the third quarter. Curry's three-pointer got them within one point. He then made a pair of free throws to give Golden State a 90-89 lead.

The two-time NBA MVP hit another 3 and Draymond Green blew past a defender for a dunk to make it 99-89 going into the fourth.

Houston 105, at Memphis 83: James Harden scored 29 points, Clint Capela had 17 points and 13 rebounds and Houston beat Memphis.

Houston guard Chris Paul added 17 points and six assists in his second game since returning from a left knee injury. Paul and Harden combined for 10-of-19 shooting from beyond the arc, and the Rockets were 18 for 43 from three-point range overall.

Memphis dropped its fourth consecutive game. Chandler Parsons led the Grizzlies with 17 points on seven-for-nine shooting, and Marc Gasol and JaMychal Green each scored 15 points.

Utah 125, at Orlando 85: Rodney Hood scored 31 points, Derrick Favors had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Utah routed Orlando to snap a three-game losing streak.

The 40-point margin matched the Magic's worst home loss in team history.

Hood was 12 for 21 from the field in his highest-scoring game of the season. The reserve guard had 19 straight points for Utah over one stretch that went from the end of the third through early in the fourth.

Aaron Gordon had 18 points and nine rebounds for Orlando.