NBA roundup: Mavericks spoil Kawhi Leonard’s return

J.J. Barea scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks spoiled the season debut of San Antonio star Kawhi Leonard, beating the Spurs 95-89 on Tuesday night.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and Rudy Gay scored 21 for the Spurs. Leonard had 13 points and six rebounds in 16 minutes and went to the locker room late in the third quarter, having hit his minutes restriction.

at Cleveland 123, Atlanta 114: LeBron James had 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting and tied a career high with 17 assists as the Cavaliers won for the 15th time in 16 games.

Philadelphia 118, at Minnesota 112 (OT): Joel Embiid had 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as the 76ers overcame Jimmy Butler’s 38 points.

at Brooklyn 103, Washington 98: Allen Crabbe hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 43.8 seconds left and the Nets sealed it from the line in the final seconds following a five-second violation by the Wizards.

Denver 103, at Detroit 84: Jamal Murray scored 28 points and the Nuggets handed the Pistons their seventh straight loss.

at Sacramento 99, Phoenix 92: George Hill had 18 points and Zach Randolph 17 as the Kings gave the shorthanded Suns their fourth consecutive loss.

at New York 113, Lakers 109 (OT)