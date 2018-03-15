NBA roundup: Wizards capitalize in double-overtime win

Bradley Beal scored 34 points, including a three-point play with 1:25 left in the second overtime, and the visiting Washington Wizards beat the short-handed Boston Celtics 125-124 on Wednesday night.
Jayson Tatum missed a three-pointer just before the buzzer that could have won it for the Celtics, who were without six players and missed several opportunities to put away the Wizards.
at Orlando 126, Milwaukee 117: Jonathon Simmons scored a career-high 35 points, D.J. Augustin added 32 and the Magic bounced back from an embarrassing defeat against San Antonio Tuesday night where they were routed 108-72. Simmons was seven of 12 from three-point range and Augustin hit six of nine, three of them in the fourth quarter to help Orlando pull away.
at Sacramento 123, Miami 119 (OT):
at Golden State 117, Lakers 106