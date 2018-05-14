Man arrested for allegedly threatening NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's life in a letter

A Queens, N.Y., man was arrested Friday for allegedly threatening NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's life in a letter in July, according to multiple media reports.
Police sources told TMZ that David Pyant, 27, of South Jamaica allegedly wrote in the letter, "If you don't let me play, I'm going to come up there and kill you with my ... gun."
Pyant is not known to have any connection with the NBA. He has been arrested 13 other times and has spent time in prison for robbery, according to the New York Post.
Pyant was charged with aggravated harassment, TMZ reported, and was eventually released without bail. A temporary restraining order to keep him away from Silver was granted.
