Is this bad basketball, or are we seeing something else in conference finals?

"I remember what Danny Ainge said 30 years ago. They won a playoff game by 40, and he said, 'This is not the Tour de France.' You don't start with a big lead because it's not based on time or how much you won by," Kerr said. "It's the NBA, so it's 2-1. So doesn't matter what happened yesterday. We have to be ready for a great team that's going to come out like they did in Game 2, attacking, hair on fire. And taking the force to us, and we have to be ready for that tomorrow."