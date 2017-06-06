Sparks remain unbeaten at home

Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points and 11 rebounds for her first double-double of the season and the Sparks beat the Chicago Sky 79-70 on Tuesday night at Staples Center.

Alana Beard finished with 18 points and Candace Parker added 12 for the Sparks (4-2), who are unbeaten in three home games.

Courtney Vandersloot scored 13 points and Allie Quigley added 12 for Chicago (1-7).

The Sparks led throughout the first half, behind Ogwumike’s 15 points, never trailing after Essence Carson opened the scoring with a three-pointer 18 seconds into the game. The lead grew to as many as nine points, 26-17, after a Parker free throw with 6:58 remaining in the first half.

But the Sky refused to fold, pulling within two points at 30-28, before the Sparks scored 11 of the final 18 points in the half to take a 41-35 lead.

Chicago tied the score, 49-49, when Allie Quigley hit a three-pointer with 4:07 remaining in the third quarter.

The Sparks led 55-53 after three quarters and scored on their first three possessions of the fourth to take a 62-53 lead. Chicago got within 67-62 before the Sparks put the game away.