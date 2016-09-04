Nneka Ogwumike leads Sparks to 88-81 defeat of Fever

Nneka Ogwumike had 21 points, six rebounds and eight assists to lead the Los Angeles Sparks past the Indiana Fever, 88-81, on Sunday night at Staples Center.

Candace Parker added 19 points and Kristi Toliver had 18 for Los Angeles (24-5). The Sparks are tied atop the Western Conference standings with Minnesota (24-5), which plays at Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Erica Wheeler scored 20 points, Shenise Johnson finished with 19 and Tamika Catchings added 16 for Indiana (13-15).

The Sparks were ahead by 11 points, 42-31, late in the second quarter but Indiana closed the half on a 10-4 run to pull to 46-41.

Candace Parker scored six consecutive points to extend the Sparks’ lead to 60-50. The Fever didn't make a field goal in the final three minutes of the third quarter and trailed 72-54.

Indiana went on an 8-0 run to close its deficit to 79-72, but Essence Carson answered with an up-and-under layup and Parker made one of two free throws for a 10-point lead.