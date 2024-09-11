Sparks outplay Storm almost everywhere except the scoreboard

Four of the Sparks’ starters scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough. Dearica Hamby had a historic night, grabbing her 341st rebound to break Lisa Leslie’s 20-year-old single season franchise record and enter the Sparks’ top-10 all-time rebounds list, but it still wasn’t enough.

The Sparks outrebounded the Seattle Storm, outscored them in the paint and had more second-chance points, but all of it wasn’t enough as the Sparks fell 90-82 on Wednesday in their penultimate home game of the season.

The Sparks entered the fourth quarter trailing by six, their largest deficit of the night. They’ve had a bad habit of letting runs snowball throughout the season, but it appeared as though they had finally found an answer when a reverse layup from Rickea Jackson put the cap on an 8-0 run to start the final period, giving the Sparks back the lead for the first time since before halftime.

Advertisement

The two teams traded buckets for the next few minutes, but a corner three-pointer from Sami Whitcomb gave Seattle a 75-72 lead with just under six minutes to go. The Sparks were able to get within one point, but a late sequence that consisted of a fadeaway basket from Skylar Diggins-Smith and a Crystal Dangerfield turnover that led to a fastbreak layup from former longtime Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike stretched the Storm’s lead to five points with under two minutes to go.

A pair of missed free throws from Rae Burrell in the final 90 seconds ended any hopes of a Sparks comeback.

The Sparks (7-30) head to Seattle (22-14) for a rematch on Sunday. They return to Crypto.com Arena for their home finale against the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday.