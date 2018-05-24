Warriors' Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala are questionable for Game 5 against Rockets

Fatigue was certainly a factor for the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter of the Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Monday, and an already thin wing rotation could be getting thinner.
The Warriors announced shooting guard Klay Thompson (knee strain) and forward Andre Iguodala (knee bruise) are both questionable for a pivotal Game 5 on Thursday.
Iguodala didn't play in the Warrios' Game 4 loss, forcing heavier minutes on the Warriors' regulars and forcing Kevon Looney into his first playoff start.
"Andre's a huge part of what we do, and it helps us have that versatility," Warriors guard Stephen Curry said Tuesday. "We're trying to fill different spots throughout the course of the game. You'd love to have him out there, but it's a long series, and you want him healthy, able to really make an impact when he's out there. So hopefully that happens in Game 5."
Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday that Iguodala is making progress and the team hopes he'll be able to play Thursday.
Thompson, the team's third leading scorer and one of the NBA's best three-point threats, injured his knee Tuesday night, but Kerr said Thompson is moving around well and should be fine.
But with both players nicked up, the Warriors will be less than 100% heading into Game 5.
