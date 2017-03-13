Nick Foles returns to the Eagles. What does it mean for Chase Daniel?

Nick Foles is returning to the NFL team where it all started for him.

After two seasons playing for two different teams, Foles is back with the Philadelphia Eagles after signing a two-year deal Monday morning to back up starting quarterback Carson Wentz.

Foles was a third-round draft pick for the Eagles in 2012 and went 15-9 as starting quarterback in three seasons with the team. He was traded to the Rams, then in St. Louis, in 2015 but eventually lost the starting job to Case Keenum and was released during the following off-season.

In 2016, Foles served as backup to Alex Smith in Kansas City. The Chiefs declined their option on him last week.

Foles’ return to Philadelphia would appear to signal the end Chase Daniel’s time as a member of the Eagles. Daniel signed a three-year, $21-million deal last year but ended up serving as Wentz’s backup, appearing in just two games and completing the only pass he attempted.

Daniel is set to count $8 million against the salary cap this year. Cutting him would only bring the Eagles $1 million in cap relief, but a trade would save them $6 million in cap money.

In his seven NFL years, Daniel has made two starts.

