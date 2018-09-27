Eric Reid, who knelt with Colin Kaepernick during the national anthem, is signed by the Panthers

Eric Reid is back on an NFL roster.
The former San Francisco 49ers safety who joined Colin Kaepernick both in kneeling during the national anthem then in suing the NFL for collusion was signed Thursday by the Carolina Panthers.
Reid will replace Panthers safety Da’Norris Searcy, who was placed on injured reserve last week after sustaining his second concussion in a month.
According to ESPN, Reid is expected to move forward with his grievance against the league, filed in May by the NFL Players Assn.
Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney said that he and Coach Ron Rivera “discussed our options, and Eric was at the top of our list. He is a physical safety with good ball skills and play-making ability.”
Kaepernick tweeted a photo Thursday of he and Reid laughing aboard what appears to be a private jet:
“Congrats 2 my brother @e_reid35, all pro safety who should have been signed the 1st day of free agency, who has signed a football contract. He was the 1ST person 2 kneel alongside me. Eric is a social justice warrior, continues to support his family. and communities in need.”