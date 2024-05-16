Prep baseball: North Hollywood’s Enoch Yi throws no-hitter in Division I opener

The City Section Division I baseball playoffs began Thursday, and Enoch Yi came away with a no-hitter in North Hollywood’s 4-0 win over Wilson. He struck out 10.

In another opener, top-seeded Garfield defeated South Gate 13-1. Marshall upset No. 3-seeded Venice.

Chatsworth 10, Kennedy 0: Freshman Masen Ruiz threw five shutout innings and Francisco Nava had two hits and three RBIs for Chatsworth.

Roosevelt 9, Hamilton 3: Daniel Ramirez struck out nine and Fernando Parra finished with three hits and two RBIs for Roosevelt.

South East 6, Palisades 2: South East scored three runs in the first inning and never let up in its opening playoff win. Nate Munoz, Jayden Cortez and Ivan Lopez each had two hits for South Gate. Alex Peña pitched a complete game five-hitter with five strikeouts.

Banning 5, San Fernando 4: The Pilots pulled out the victory despite Alex Torres going four for four for San Fernando.

Verdugo Hills 8, LACES 3: Cooper Savage struck out eight in six innings for the Dons.

Quarterfinal matchups: North Hollywood at Garfield; Roosevelt at Chatsworth; Marshall at South East; Banning at Verdugo Hills.