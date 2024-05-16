Advertisement
Thursday’s high school boys’ volleyball playoff results and pairings

Volleyball on court
(Getty Images)
By Steve Galluzzo
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONALS

Thursday’s Results
Semifinals

Division I
Loyola d. Corona del Mar, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18
Mira Costa d. Torrey Pines, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18

Division II
St. Margaret’s d. San Clemente, 25-19, 27-25, 21-25, 25-20
Redondo Union d. Carlsbad, 25-19, 25-20, 30-28

Division III
La Costa Canyon d. Sage Creek, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19
West Ranch d. Mission Vista, 23-25, 25-21, 32-30, 25-17

Division IV
Arroyo Grande d. Foothills Christian, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 18-16
Grant d. High Tech San Diego, 25-22, 25-16, 21-25, 20-25, 19-17

Saturday’s Schedule
(All matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

Finals

Division I
#2 Mira Costa (37-4) at #1 Loyola (31-1-1)

Division II
#5 St. Margaret’s (34-4) at #2 Redondo Union (31-8)

Division III
#4 La Costa Canyon (17-19) at #2 West Ranch (27-11)

Division IV
#2 Grant (33-8-2) at #1 Arroyo Grande (21-12)

