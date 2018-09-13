Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed, London Fletcher and Champ Bailey are among first-year Hall of Fame nominees

Gonzalez retired in 2013 after 17 pro seasons in which he had 1,325 receptions, second to Jerry Rice on the career list. A college basketball and football star at California, he was drafted 13th overall by the Chiefs in 1997 and played a dozen seasons in Kansas City. Gonzalez spent his final five seasons with Atlanta, finishing with 111 touchdown catches and 15,127 yards receiving. He made six All-Pro teams and was a member of the all-decade team for 2000-10.