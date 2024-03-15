Rams superstar Aaron Donald announces he’ll retire

Aaron Donald, one of the greatest defensive linemen in NFL history, announced his retirement Friday.

Donald, who will turn 33 in May, is a three-time NFL defensive player of the year. He amassed 111 sacks in 10 seasons for the Rams after they selected him 13th in the 2014 draft.

“Cheers to what’s next,” Donald wrote in a post on social media. “Extending a big thank you to the Rams and all of the fans for your support over these last 10 years. Much love.”

Donald, an eight-time All-Pro, helped the Rams advance to two Super Bowls under coach Sean McVay. His pressure on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow clinched a Super Bowl LVI victory at SoFi Stadium to end the 2021 season.

“The great players in our league elevate the people around them and Aaron has modeled the way for our team as long as I’ve been with the Rams,” McVay said in a statement. “He’s an elite competitor, someone who leads by example in a way that’s authentic to him, and an exceptional teammate who inspires everyone around him to be the best version of themselves.

“As great of a player he is, he’s an even better person. He is truly one of one and epitomizes everything that’s right about sports. I will forever cherish the memories we’ve made and will always be grateful for how he poured everything into this game and into our team. He’s meant a lot to me personally and to my family.”

Said general manager Les Snead in a statement: “There will never be another Aaron Donald.”

Donald was due to carry a salary-cap number of $25 million in the final season of a contract that has two void years.