Lakers legends Jerry West, Michael Cooper are finalists for Hall of Fame

Lakers forward Michael Cooper, a defensive stopper on the “Showtime era” teams, has been selected as a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Clippers consultant and former Lakers general manager Jerry West and Lakers “Showtime” defensive stopper Michael Cooper were among the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame finalists announced Friday inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Former L.A. Times columnist J.A. Adande was announced as the Curt Gowdy Media Award winner (print). Former Times basketball writer Mark Heisler won the award in 2006.

West, who was inducted as a player in 1980, is a finalist for his work as an executive with the Lakers, Grizzlies, Warriors and Clippers.

Cooper, a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers and an eight-time All-Defensive team selection, was previously a finalist in 2022.

Former NBA stars Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups and Walter Davis as well as WNBA star Simone Augustus were among the finalists announced, with the 2024 Hall of Fame class to be announced in April at the NCAA Final Four.

NBA Inside Stuff, Slam Magazine and broadcaster Debbie Antonelli were also honored with media awards.