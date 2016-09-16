Watch Joe Namath and Jim Kelly talk a lot of trash before the Jets-Bills game

Joe Namath and Jim Kelly may not have been on the field when the New York Jets played the Buffalo Bills on “Thursday Night Football,” but the Hall of Famers provided one of the most entertaining parts of the broadcast.

In a prerecorded segment that aired before the game, legendary Jets quarterback Namath calls legendary Bills quarterback Kelly from a golf course.

Namath: “I got this putt lined up, man, it’s going right for the hole. And guess what happened?”

Kelly (sighing): “Wide right.”

Namath: “Yes! It went wide right! And I immediately thought of you.”

Kelly: “This is really getting old.”

Namath is having a little fun with the fact that Kelly and the Bills lost four straight Super Bowls in the early 1990s, starting with a 20-19 loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXV that ended with a missed field goal (wide right, of course) by Buffalo kicker Scott Norwood.

Kelly eventually retaliates, needling Namath about the Jets making the Super Bowl only once and also missing out on the playoffs last season because of a loss to the Bills in the final game of the regular season.

It’s all pretty amusing, especially when the men’s daughters join in.