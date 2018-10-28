Ask Farmer: Why is 'passer rating' still used as a go-to value stat, instead of 'Total QBR' or something similar?

Farmer: There’s not one catch-all statistic that paints a picture of how a quarterback has done in a game or season, so the league came up with the complex “passer rating” formula and has been relying on it for 45 years to determine the mythical “passing championship.” The game has evolved dramatically during that span but the formula hasn’t, taking into account passing attempts, completions, yards, touchdowns and interceptions, and grading a player on a scale of zero to 158.3.