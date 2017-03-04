No island for him, but John Ross breaks NFL scouting combine record in 40-yard dash

Receiver John Ross broke the NFL scouting combine record for the 40-yard dash on Saturday, but he lost out on the opportunity to win an island because of his shoe choice.

Ross, who played at the University of Washington and Long Beach Jordan High, covered the distance in 4.22 seconds, breaking the record of 4.24 set by running back Chris Johnson in 2008.

“I feel like I could have run faster,” Ross told the NFL Network.

Adidas announced before the combine that it would provide an island to a player who broke the record — if he did it while wearing Adidas cleats and agreed to an endorsement contract with the company.

Ross blazed to the record while wearing shoes made by Nike.

Ross said this week that 4.3 seconds was his previous best time in the 40. Asked if he could break Johnson’s record, he said, “I am going to try. I don't want to say too much. I'm going to try. I'm going to give it my best.”

Ross caught 81 passes, 17 for touchdowns, at Washington last season.

The record 40 time is expected to help boost Ross’ stock for the April draft.

With a first-round contract, he could probably at some point afford a nice vacation — to the island of his choice.