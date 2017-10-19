NFL notes: Rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard to make first start for 49ers

After opening the season with six straight losses, the San Francisco 49ers have turned over the reins of the offense to rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard.

Beathard's performance over these next 10 weeks could play a big part in determining whether the rebuilding 49ers view Beathard as a foundation piece of if they decide they need to target another quarterback in free agency or with a high draft pick next year.

“I'm not looking that far ahead,” Beathard said Wednesday. “Right now my focus is on today's practice and geared toward beating the Cowboys and doing the best we can to get better and improve.”

Beathard had a promising debut in relief of ineffective starter Brian Hoyer in last week's 26-24 loss at Washington. That earned Beathard a shot at the starting role for the 49ers (0-6) beginning Sunday at home against the Dallas Cowboys.

First-year coach Kyle Shanahan said he wants to see whether Beathard shows enough potential for the team to want to build around him.

“By no means do you have to be one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said. “But you have to show the ability that you can build things around a person who gives you the chance no matter what type of defense you go against, that he's got the ability to make those throws, he's got the ability to make some off schedule plays and he's the type of person who can handle all the stuff that goes with it.”

Shanahan has had strong belief in Beathard, saying he was the one quarterback he targeted in the draft where he was taken in the third round by San Francisco.

Beathard beat out veteran Matt Barkley for the backup job behind solid play in the preseason and has only gotten better on the practice field the past few weeks.

That led to the decision to pull Hoyer in the second quarter last week with San Francisco trailing 17-0. Beathard led a comeback attempt that fell just short when the Niners couldn't get into range for a potential game-winning field goal in the final seconds of the loss to Washington.

Beathard completed 19 of 36 passes for 245 yards and one touchdown. His only interception came on his desperation final pass with San Francisco looking to convert on fourth and 20.

Beathard said he will have the same type of approach this week as the starter as he did as the backup.

“I just think I don't get too high or too low in any situation,” he said. “I just try to stay pretty mellow because I know the game of football. There's a lot of ups and downs. You never want to get too mad when you have a bad play or too high when you have a good one. It's all about staying mellow and staying the same through all of it.”

Carolina Panthers All-Pro middle linebacker Luke Kuechly missed his third straight day of practice because of a concussion while wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin missed a second consecutive day of practice with inflammation in his left knee. Kuechly, who missed nine games over the two previous seasons because of concussions, brought his helmet to practice but was listed as “did not practice” on the injury report. David Mayo would make his first career start if Kuechly can't play. … New York Jets running back Bilal Powell is expected to play at Miami on Sunday after practicing fully for the first time since straining a calf muscle nearly two weeks ago. Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder, foot) remained sidelined for practice while receiver Robby Anderson (ankle) fully practiced after sitting out Wednesday. Defensive end Kony Ealy (shoulder) and running back Matt Forte (knee, turf toe) also practiced. …

The Washington Redskins have placed rookie defensive lineman Jonathan Allen on injured reserve after undergoing foot surgery. Coach Jay Gruden says there's “absolutely” a chance Allen returns this season. The Redskins now have Allen and kicker Dustin Hopkins on IR and by NFL rules can bring up to two players back before the season is over. … The Buffalo Bills have designated linebacker Tyrell Adams as being waived/injured a day after he was claimed off of waivers. Adams had been claimed by Buffalo after the second-year player was released by the Oakland Raiders. He was the odd man out in Oakland after the team signed veteran linebacker NaVorro Bowman. The Bills did not disclose the nature of Adams' injury. Buffalo filled Adams' roster spot by re-signing linebacker Deon Lacey, who was released on Wednesday.