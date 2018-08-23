NFL notes: Raiders sign veteran cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. The team cut 2017 second-round pick Obi Melifonwu to make room on the roster.
Rodgers-Cromartie made the Pro Bowl in 2009 and `15 and was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2016. He has played 153 games over 10 seasons with Arizona, Philadelphia, Denver and the past four years with the Giants.
He has 30 career interceptions, including six returned for touchdowns, and 144 passes defensed.
Melifonwu has struggled to stay healthy with knee and hip injuries. He played five games as a rookie and has been sidelined most of this training camp. He was waived with an injured designation.
Etc.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Bowl kicker Chris Boswell have agreed to a new five-year contract that will keep him in black and gold through the 2022 season. The 27-year-old made his first Pro Bowl in 2017 when he hit 35 of 38 field goal attempts and 37 of 39 extra-point attempts. Boswell made all four of his kicks from 50 yards and longer, and his three game-winning kicks as time expired tied for the NFL record for a single season since the 1970 merger. … The Buffalo Bills have placed linebacker Keenan Robinson on the reserve/retired list, citing personal reasons. The 29-year-old Robinson spent the previous two seasons with the New York Giants. He was limited to playing six games last year before sustaining a season-ending quadriceps injury. …
The Detroit Lions bolstered their depth at linebacker by acquiring Eli Harold in a trade with San Francisco. Detroit gave the 49ers a draft pick, which was not disclosed, in exchange for Harold on Thursday. The Lions made room for him by waiving defensive lineman JoJo Wicker. Detroit lost Steve Longa, a backup linebacker and key player on special teams, last week to a season-ending knee injury. … Gil Brandt and Pat Bowlen have been nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as contributors to the game. Currently a consultant to the NFL and one of the key figures in the staging of the draft, Brandt was one of the key contributors to the building of the Dallas Cowboys. Bowlen, the longtime owner of the Denver Broncos, is the only owner in NFL history with 300 overall victories during his first 30 seasons. Under his leadership, the Broncos had a sensational run of success, winning three Super Bowls and seven conference titles.