NFL notes: Raiders sign veteran cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

The Detroit Lions bolstered their depth at linebacker by acquiring Eli Harold in a trade with San Francisco. Detroit gave the 49ers a draft pick, which was not disclosed, in exchange for Harold on Thursday. The Lions made room for him by waiving defensive lineman JoJo Wicker. Detroit lost Steve Longa, a backup linebacker and key player on special teams, last week to a season-ending knee injury. … Gil Brandt and Pat Bowlen have been nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as contributors to the game. Currently a consultant to the NFL and one of the key figures in the staging of the draft, Brandt was one of the key contributors to the building of the Dallas Cowboys. Bowlen, the longtime owner of the Denver Broncos, is the only owner in NFL history with 300 overall victories during his first 30 seasons. Under his leadership, the Broncos had a sensational run of success, winning three Super Bowls and seven conference titles.