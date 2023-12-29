Rams-Giants matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Veteran Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) still poses a threat with his scrambling. (Rich Schultz / Associated Press)

Veteran Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback in place of Tommy DeVito. Taylor, a 13th-year pro, completed seven of 16 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown, with an interception, against the Eagles. Taylor, 34, is not as mobile as he was in years past, but Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said Taylor still can make plays and has outstanding touch on deep passes. Running back Saquon Barkley has four rushing touchdowns and four receiving. Barkley has eclipsed 1,000 scrimmage yards for the fourth time. Receiver Darius Slayton is averaging 14.7 yards per catch and has scored two touchdowns. Tight end Darren Waller and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson are other targets for Taylor. Rams linebacker Ernest Jones IV has made several momentum-turning plays the last few games. Jones is listed as questionable because of illness but is expected to play. Cobie Durant is expected to start for the second game in a row at outside cornerback opposite Ahkello Witherspoon. Durant displaced struggling Derion Kendrick. Rookie tackle Kobie Turner has a team-best 6½ sacks. Aaron Donald and rookie edge rusher Byron Young each have six. Safety Quentin Lake continues to capitalize on extended opportunities. Rookie linebacker Nick Hampton also has made plays.