Patriots' Rob Ninkovich suspended four games by NFL because of PED use

The NFL suspended New England Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich on Friday for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances.

It is the latest blow to the Patriots, who will also be without quarterback Tom Brady the first four games as he serves a league-imposed suspension for his role in the “Deflategate” case.

Like Brady, Ninkovich will not be eligible to return to the Patriots' active roster until Oct. 3 following the team's game against the Buffalo Bills.

The 32-year-old has not played this preseason after suffering a reported triceps injury during a joint training camp practice with the Saints on Aug. 9. He had returned to practice recently, but had only participated in light conditioning.

Ninkovich was a defensive captain in 2015 and had 52 tackles and 6 1/2 sacks.

More than his production, he has been New England's ironman on defense, playing in 102 consecutive regular-season games. That is behind only Green Bay's Julius Peppers and Indianapolis' Kendall Langford, who have both played in 128 straight games.

The Patriots had already been making plans for Ninkovich to be out to start the regular season because of the triceps injury, and have gotten solid production out of free agent pickup Chris Long this preseason.

Long started all four preseason games and is expected to start in the regular season, along with Jabaal Sheard.

Chiefs’ Charles is still questionable for opener

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles remains iffy for the season opener against the San Diego Chargers. Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said on a conference call with reporters Friday that Charles “might need some more time to get himself back,” though Reid did not rule him out of next weekend's game.

Charles tore the ACL in his right knee in Week 5 last season. He has been working out for several weeks, though he did not participate in any of the Chiefs' preseason games.

Reid was more optimistic about safety Eric Berry and linebacker Tamba Hali. Berry did not report to training camp until last weekend after refusing to sign his franchise tender, while Hali is returning from surgery in February on his ailing knee.

Etc.

The right shoulder of New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty escaped serious injury after he was sacked in Thursday’s preseason game. An MRI exam on the second-year quarterback, who now has to wait to see if he survives final roster cuts, revealed no structural damage. … Houston Texans Coach Bill O'Brien says that injured star J.J. Watt is feeling much better and that it “looks decent” for him to play in the season opener against Chicago on Sept. 11. Watt missed the entire preseason on the physically unable to perform list after having back surgery in July. Last year's NFL Defensive Player of the Year has started every game in his five-year career. ...

Matt Bryant appears set for his eighth season as the Atlanta Falcons kicker after Shayne Graham was cut. After missing two preseason games with muscle tightness in his leg, Bryant returned to kick a 27-yard field goal and two extra points in Atlanta's 17-15 preseason win over Jacksonville on Thursday night. Graham missed a 32-yard field goal Thursday night. … Cleveland signed defensive lineman Stephen Paea, a 2011 second-round pick released earlier this week by the Washington Redskins. The 6-foot-1, 310-pound Paea gives the Browns some depth and versatility up front. … The Arizona Cardinals acquired cornerback Marcus Cooper from the Kansas City Chiefs for an undisclosed draft choice. … The Indianapolis Colts put cornerback D'Joun Smith on the waived-injured list. … The Cincinnati Bengals released veteran safety Jimmy Wilson, who played with the Chargers last season.