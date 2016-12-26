NFL report: Texans to start Tom Savage in season finale

The Houston Texans are sticking with Tom Savage at quarterback on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Savage made his first career start in place of Brock Osweiler on Saturday night in a 12-10 win over the Bengals that allowed the Texans to clinch the AFC South.

Osweiler was benched in the second quarter two weeks ago against Jacksonville and Savage took over to help the Texans rally for a 21-20 victory.

Coach Bill O'Brien said early last week that Osweiler would remain on the bench, but wouldn't say then if Savage would start the rest of the season. On Monday O’Brien said that Savage would start in the regular-season finale against Tennessee, but didn't say anything about Houston's playoff game.

Savage struggled in the first half against the Bengals, but picked it up in the second half to finish with 176 yards passing.

Etc.

San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde has a torn MCL in his left knee and will miss the season finale against Seattle. Hyde got hurt in Saturday's win over the Los Angeles Rams when he was hit by cornerback E.J. Gaines. Coach Chip Kelly said Monday that Hyde, who finishes 12 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard rushing season, will not need surgery and will be available for the off-season program. … … Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota will have surgery Wednesday for his broken right leg, and coach Mike Mularkey says the recovery process will take four to five months. … Bryce Petty has been placed on injured reserve by the New York Jets, ending the second-year quarterback's short stint as the starting quarterback. …

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett underwent surgery after breaking two bones in his lower right leg in Saturday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Lockett has a chance to be up and moving in four to six weeks, said Coach Pete Carroll. The status of running back Thomas Rawls is uncertain for the regular-season finale at San Francisco after he bruised his shoulder, Carroll said. … The Cincinnati Bengals have placed tight end Tyler Eifert on injured reserve because of a back injury.