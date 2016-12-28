NFL report: Tampa Bay's Doug Martin suspended for violating PED policy

Tampa Bay running back Doug Martin has been suspended four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances and said Wednesday he's entering a treatment facility rather than appeal the ban.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection, slowed by a hamstring injury this season after rushing for 1,402 yards in 2015, will miss Sunday's regular-season finale against Carolina.

He also sat out last week's 31-24 loss at New Orleans after being declared inactive against the Saints, though that game won't count against the penalty.

Martin said in a statement that he learned of the suspension last week and that his “initial instinct” was to “appeal the suspension and finish the season with my teammates.”

The fifth-year pro said he decided to enter a treatment facility “and receive the help I truly need” after discussing the matter with people close to him, including Buccaneers Coach Dirk Koetter.

“On the field, I must be strong and determined to push through both pain and injuries to become an elite NFL running back. Off the field, I have tried that same approach in my personal life,” Martin said in the statement released through the team. “My shortcomings in this area have taught me both that I cannot win these personal battles alone and that there is no shame in asking for help.”

The 27-year-old running back was excused from practice Wednesday.

The NFL said Martin was suspended for the team's “next four regular-season and/or postseason games,” beginning immediately.

“Doug has been a valued member of our organization for the past five seasons and we respect and support his decision to seek help,” Bucs General Manager Jason Licht said. “Right now, he is working through issues that are much larger than the game of football.

“Our primary concern is that he takes this time to focus on getting the help that he needs in order to move forward with his personal and professional life.”

Ware has career-threatening back injury

DeMarcus Ware needs season-ending back surgery that could spell the end of his NFL career. The Denver Broncos placed Ware on injured reserve along with cornerback Kayvon Webster, who sustained a concussion last weekend at Kansas City.

The Broncos (8-7) elevated nose tackle Kyle Peko and cornerback Taurean Nixon from the practice squad to take their places on the roster for the season finale against the Raiders (12-3).

Ware took a big pay cut to return to the Broncos after winning his first Super Bowl ring, but he missed almost all of the offseason with back troubles. He broke his left forearm Sept. 18. The 12-year veteran had four sacks in 10 games, giving him 138 1/2 for his career, sixth best all-time.

Coach Ron Rivera says he will not play three-time All-Pro middle linebacker Luke Kuechly in the team's season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the Panthers out of playoff contention and his star defender recovering from a concussion. Kuechly was cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol three weeks, but Rivera has elected not to play him as a precautionary measure. … Cincinnati receiver A.J. Green won't play in the Bengals' final game on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, leaving him 36 yards shy of joining Randy Moss as the only NFL players to top 1,000 yards receiving in each of their first six seasons. Green severely strained his right hamstring on the first pass thrown his way during a loss to Buffalo on Nov 20 and has 66 catches for 964 yards this season. …

The company that owns the right to broadcast the Super Bowl in Canada and the NFL went back to court Wednesday in an effort to reverse a decision banning the substitution of Canadian ads over American ones during the game. Bell Media, which owns CTV, and the NFL formally filed notices of appeal of a recent court ruling upholding the ban, but made clear they're hoping the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will intervene before the case is heard. “Today's submission is just the latest procedure in an ongoing legal process,” Bell Media said in a statement to the Canadian Press. “But there is a growing community of voices highlighting the negative impact of this decision on the Canadian creative and broadcasting industry.”