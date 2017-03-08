NFL report: Receiver Brandon Marshall signs two-year contract with the Giants

The New York Giants have signed free agent receiver Brandon Marshall to a two-year contact.

The former Jets receiver tweeted a picture of the signed contact on Wednesday with the headline: “Done Deal!!!! #GMEN.”

The signing gives the Giants a talented outside receiver to play opposite Odell Beckham Jr. New York used Victor Cruz on the outside last season but he was playing out of position since he usually lines up in the slot.

The Jets released Marshall less than a week ago, making him eligible to sign with any team before the start of free agency on Thursday.

Marshall, who will turn 33 this month, had 59 catches for 788 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Etc.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor is staying put in Buffalo. The Bills ended two months of uncertainty on Wednesday by announcing Taylor would remain in Buffalo for a third season after agreeing to restructure his five-year contract extension. … Elvis Dumervil has been cut by the Baltimore Ravens, who were looking to free up salary cap room before the start of free agency. Dumervil missed eight games last season because of injuries and finished with only three sacks. Two years earlier, he set the team single-season record with 17 sacks. …

The Panthers have re-signed running back running back Fozzy Whittaker to a two-year contract as Carolina continued to retain potential free agents. Financial terms of the new deal were not announced. The 28-year-old Whittaker served as Jonathan Stewart's backup last season in Carolina and rushed for 265 yards and averaged a team-high 4.6 yards per carry. He caught 25 passes for 226 yards. … The Atlanta Falcons have tendered four restricted free agents, including starting safety Ricardo Allen and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, who was a surprise breakout star in 2016. The Falcons also tendered offensive guard Ben Garland and cornerback Akeem King. …

The Jacksonville Jaguars have offered a one-year contract to restricted free agent safety Peyton Thompson. The team placed an exclusive-rights tender on Thompson, and he must sign the deal under NFL rules. If the Jaguars didn't offer Thompson a contract, he would have become a free agent. … The Detroit Lions have tendered defensive ends Kerry Hyder and Brandon Copeland as well as wide receiver TJ Jones. … The Washington Redskins have re-signed tight end Vernon Davis to a three-year contract. Davis revealed the length of the deal on his Snapchat account late Tuesday night.