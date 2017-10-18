NFL notes: Brett Hundley says he's calm and confident in wake of Aaron Rodgers' injury

Brett Hundley is getting more reps at Green Bay Packers practice and answering a lot more questions from reporters in the locker room. Life has changed for Hundley since starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with a right collarbone injury.

Hundley is preparing to make his first career NFL start on Sunday against New Orleans. He is projecting a calm, confident attitude at a time when the Packers must adjust quickly to life without their two-time NFL MVP.

“I've got a lot of support from the guys from the team, from the community,” Hundley said Wednesday after practice.

Life “has changed a lot, but I've been praying a lot, understanding it's just football. I feel calm, I feel confident, and I feel ready.”

This may not be how the third-year veteran out of UCLA envisioned getting his first shot to start in the NFL. Rodgers is scheduled to have surgery for an injury that jeopardizes the rest of his season.

With Rodgers, the Packers were a Super Bowl contender even with all the other injuries that have maligned the team. Without him, expectations may have changed almost everywhere around the league but Lambeau Field.

“I've been doing this my whole life. Aaron's a Hall of Famer, and I want to be a Hall of Famer one day,” Hundley said. “I will lead this team, we're all going to have fun, we're all going to go out there and play football and our goals are still in front of us.”

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette sat out practice while recovering from a sprained right ankle. The rookie rolled his ankle late in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Coach Doug Marrone said “you just have to wait and see how things go” and that the Jaguars (3-3) hope to have Fournette available for Sunday's game at Indianapolis (2-4). … The Cleveland Browns will start rookie DeShone Kizer at quarterback Sunday against Tennessee. The Browns (0-6) demotedKizer last week in favor of Kevin Hogan, who had provided a spark in previous relief appearances but had three passes intercepted in a 33-17 loss to the Houston Texans. Kizer had thrown an NFL-high nine interceptions — four in the red zone. …

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has stopped throwing passes for now, and it's not yet clear when he'll resume. General manager Chris Ballard said the team has instructed the star quarterback to take a break from throwing after developing soreness in his surgically repaired throwing shoulder. Ballard explained some soreness was expected as Luck continued to work his way back from a partially torn labrum in his right shoulder. … Defensive end Cliff Avril is expected to be placed on injured reserve by the Seattle Seahawks as he continues to deal with a neck injury. Avril was injured three weeks ago in a game against the Indianapolis Colts. While chasing down Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the back of Brissett's foot caught Avril in the chin as he lunged to make the tackle. Avril was seen shaking his arms and flexing his hands after the impact. …

The Detroit Lions have signed defensive end Jacquies Smith and offensive tackle Bryce Harris. Detroit also brought back quarterback Brad Kaaya off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. Kaaya was drafted by the Lions in the sixth round this year, but didn't make their initial roster. The Lions also released defensive ends Datone Jones, George Johnson and defensive tackle Caraun Reid. … New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (calf)), defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder, foot) and wide receiver Robby Anderson (ankle )all sat out practice. Running back Matt Forte (knee, toe) and defensive end Kony Ealy (shoulder) were both limited. … The Washington Redskins have put kicker Dustin Hopkins on injured reserve because of a strained hip muscle and signed free agent Nick Rose to replace him. The former Texas kicker will make his NFL debut on Monday night against the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles.