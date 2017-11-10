NFL notes: Bengals' A.J. Green fined $42,541 for fighting with Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green was fined $42,541 by the NFL on Friday for fighting with Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey last Sunday.

Green grabbed Ramsey around the neck from behind and took him to the turf while throwing punches at him late in the first half of the Jaguars' 23-7 victory. Both Green and Ramsey were ejected from the game, but Ramsey was not fined by the league.

Green was docked $30,387 for fighting and $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct. He told reporters that he would not appeal the fines.

Several players from both sides came onto the field from the sidelines during the skirmish, but not were fined.

Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston was fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he poked at New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore, setting off a fight that led to Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans being ejected and suspended for one game.

San Francisco's Carlos Hyde and Arizona's Frostee Rucker and Haason Reddick were each fined $9,115 for fighting in their game last weekend. Arizona's Antoine Bethea, who started the melee with a late hit on 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, was docked the same amount for unnecessary roughness.

Washington cornerback Josh Norman has to pay $36,464 for his horse-collar tackle on Seattle tight end Jimmy Graham.

Seattle's Tedric Thompson and Dallas' Xavier Woods each got dinged $24,309 for blindside blocks in their games.

The Seahawks' Jarran Reid was fined $18,231 for a roughing the passer call on the Redskins' Kirk Cousins, while Buffalo's Shaq Lawson got the same fine for a hit on the New York Jets' Josh McCown.

Also docked $18,231 for infractions were Indianapolis' Jeremiah George (horse collar) and Oakland's Karl Joseph (unnecessary roughness).

Dallas' Byron Jones has to pay $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct, while the Los Angeles Rams' Roger Saffold (chop block), Tennessee's Brice McCain (facemask), Oakland's Mario Edwards (unnecessary roughness) and Green Bay's Mike Daniels (unnecessary roughness) were all fined $9,115.

Etc.

New York Jets running back Matt Forte has been ruled out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday because of swelling in his surgically repaired right knee. Forte said he has been playing with swelling in the knee for a while and it needs to subside before he suits up again. The Jets have a bye week after Sunday. Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire will handle the running duties against the Buccaneers. … The Detroit Lions released injured offensive tackle Greg Robinson, clearing a spot for Taylor Decker's potential return. Detroit acquired Robinson in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams last summer after Decker had a shoulder injury. Robinson started the first six games of the season before injuring an ankle. Decker might make his season debut for the Lions (4-4) against Cleveland (0-8) on Sunday at home. …

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be without three starting offensive linemen against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Right tackle Jermey Parnell (knee) and guards Patrick Omameh (knee) and A.J. Cann (triceps) were listed as questionable for the game. … Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a bone bruise in his ankle. Wide receiver Eric Decker practiced fully and should play Sunday after missing two days with an illness. Guard Quinton Spain didn't practice and will miss his second consecutive game because of turf toe on his right foot. …