Advertisement

NFL: Josh McDaniels backs out of deal to become Colts coach

By Associated Press
Feb 06, 2018 | 5:50 PM
NFL: Josh McDaniels backs out of deal to become Colts coach
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) confers with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels during the first half of a game in Foxborough, Mass. (Elise Amendola / Associated Press)

Josh McDaniels has backed out of a deal to become the Indianapolis' Colts new coach, a decision that shocked the franchise hours after it announced his hiring.

The Colts confirmed McDaniels' decision in a statement Tuesday night after reports emerged that the Patriots' offensive coordinator had opted to stay in New England with coach Bill Belichick.

Advertisement

McDaniels had agreed to contract terms with the Colts to replace the fired Chuck Pagano. A news conference had been scheduled for Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The team says McDaniels informed them Tuesday evening that he would not sign the deal.

"Although we are surprised and disappointed, we will resume our head coaching search immediately and find the right fit to lead our team and organization on and off the field," the Colts said in the statement.

The Patriots and McDaniels' agent, Bob LaMont, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement
Advertisement