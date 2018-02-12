NFL: Colts hire Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich to be next coach

The Indianapolis Colts have hired Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich as their new head coach.
Team officials made the announcement Sunday. Reich is expected to be introduced at a news conference Tuesday.
The move comes five days after the Colts announced New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels would be their next coach. McDaniels backed out of the deal eight hours later.
Now, the Colts have hired the man who helped the Eagles outwit McDaniels in last week's Super Bowl.
Reich returns to the franchise where he started his coaching career as an intern in 2006 before becoming a full-time assistant in 2008.
He joined the Colts as an offensive assistant in 2008, became Peyton Manning's position coach in 2009 as the Colts won their first 14 games en route to their second AFC title in four years. Indy lost in the Super Bowl to New Orleans.
Reich retained his title until taking over as Indy's receivers' coach in 2011, then moving to Arizona in 2012, where he also coached receivers.
In 2013, he was hired as San Diego's quarterbacks coach then was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2014 where he stayed until joining the Eagles staff in 2016.
Now, after having his name bandied about the past couple of years as a head coaching candidate, he'll have a chance to run the show.
Reich inherits a team that finished 4-12 last season and needed 41 days and two chances to find Chuck Pagano's replacement.
Authorities say San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and possessing an assault rifle.
Arrest records show Foster was booked at the Santa Clara County jail Sunday with bail set at $75,000.
The East Bay Times reports that a woman who has been in a long-term relationship with Foster told officers an assault occurred after an argument. Officers located the rifle while responding to the call.
Foster is expected to post bail on Sunday.
The 49ers released a statement saying the organization is aware of the arrest and is collecting information.
In January, Foster was arrested and charged with second-degree marijuana possession in Alabama. He also was put in the league's substance-abuse program for a diluted urine sample at least year's combine.