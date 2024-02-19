Advertisement
Sean McVay’s Rams coaching staff revamp continues to take shape

Iowa State offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase stands on the sideline before a game.
Former Iowa State offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase is joining Sean McVay’s Rams coaching staff.
(Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
With Zac Robinson having left to become offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons, Rams coach Sean McVay is making moves to fill out his staff.

Dave Ragone, most recently the Falcons’ offensive coordinator, will be the new quarterbacks coach and Nate Scheelhaase, Iowa State’s offensive coordinator, will be the pass game specialist, a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly said Monday. The person requested anonymity because the hirings have not been announced.

Robinson had served as quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator the last two seasons.

Ragone, 44, was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator the last three seasons under former coach Arthur Smith, who was fired and replaced by former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

As an NFL quarterback, Ragone played in four games for the Houston Texans in 2003. He also had stints with the Cincinnati Bengals and Rams. Ragone has worked as a quarterbacks coach for the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears.

Scheelhaase, 33, played quarterback at Illinois and has coached at Illinois and Iowa State. At Iowa State, he worked with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Scheelhaase replaces Jake Peetz, who joined the Seattle Seahawks staff as pass game coordinator.

Matthew Stafford, who is preparing for his 16th NFL season, is expected to be the only quarterback on the Rams roster when the new league year begins in March. Carson Wentz is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.

