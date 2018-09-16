NFL: Titans beat Texas without Mariota

Ryan Succop kicked a 31-yard field goal with 1:00 left, and the battered Tennessee Titans held off the Houston Texans 20-17 in Nashville on Sunday to give Mike Vrabel his first victory as an NFL head coach.
Succop also kicked a tying 42-yarder in the fourth quarter as Tennessee (1-1) pulled out the win with quarterback Marcus Mariota watching from the sideline. The Titans also were missing their top three offensive tackles.
Deshaun Watson and Houston had the ball last. With 17 seconds left, Watson ran around the field looking for a receiver. He found DeAndre Hopkins for a 31-yard completion to the Tennessee 21, but time expired before the Texans could run another play.
Blaine Gabbert, starting for his fourth different NFL team, threw for 117 yards and a touchdown.
The Titans (1-1) dipped into the playbook for some wildcat with Derrick Henry on offense, and All-Pro safety Kevin Byard set an NFL record when he tossed a 66-yard touchdown pass on a fake punt.
Tennessee allowed only one sack to Houston (0-2), which was missing a couple defensive starters in linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and end Christian Covington. The Titans came up with four sacks and an interception.
Watson threw for 310 yards and two TDs for Houston.
at Green Bay 29, Minnesota 29: Daniel Carlson missed two field goals in overtime, including one from 35 yards as time expired, and the Minnesota Vikings had to settle for a 29-29 tie with the Green Bay Packers after rallying from a late 13-point deficit on Sunday.
The rookie pushed his final kick wide right, just like his attempt from 49 earlier in overtime.
Packers kicker Mason Crosby matched a career high with five field goals, but his potential game-winner from 52 went wide left as time expired in regulation.
The tie overshadowed memorable performances from both quarterbacks.
Green Bay star Aaron Rodgers played with a brace on his injured left knee and threw for 281 yards and a score.
Minnesota's Kirk Cousins threw for 425 yards and four touchdowns, including three in the fourth quarter.
Kansas City 42, at Pittsburgh 37: Patrick Mahomes tied a franchise record with six touchdown passes and the Kansas City Chiefs put on an impressive offensive display in a 42-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
The 22-year-old Mahomes finished 23 of 28 for 326 yards in his third career start as the Chiefs (2-0) won in Pittsburgh for the first time since 1986. Mahomes has 10 touchdown passes through two weeks, the most ever by a quarterback through two games in NFL history.
Trevor Kelce caught seven passes for 109 yards and two scores. Tyreek Hill, Chris Conley, Kareem Hunt and Demarcus Robinson also hauled in touchdown passes as the Chiefs recovered in the second half after blowing an early 21-pont lead.
Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger shook off an achy right elbow that limited him in practice during the week, completing 39 of 60 passes for 452 yards and three touchdowns. The 36-year-old also leapt into the end zone for a 3-yard score with 1:59 to go that got the Steelers (0-1-1) within five.
at Tampa Bay 27, Philadelphia 21: Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for more than 400 yards and four touchdowns for the second straight week, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 27-21 victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Filling in for suspended quarterback Jameis Winston, the 35-year-old Fitzpatrick completed 27 of 32 passes for 402 yards and has the suddenly explosive Bucs off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2010.
DeSean Jackson scored on a 75-yard reception on the first play of the game. O.J. Howard also had a 75-yard TD catch in the first half for Tampa Bay, which stunned New Orleans 48-40 on the road in its season opener.
Nick Foles threw for 338 yards for the Eagles (1-1), who rallied from a 20-point, third-quarter deficit.
at Atlanta 31, Carolina 24: Matt Ryan had more rushing touchdowns than Cam Newton. Even more important, the Atlanta quarterback got a whole lot of players involved in the offense.
Ryan ran for a pair of scores for the first time in his career and threw a pair of TD passes, leading the Falcons to a 31-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Cam Newton threw a pair of touchdown passes, and he had one last chance to send the game to overtime. From the Falcons 31, Newton lofted a pass into the end zone for D.J. Moore, who was double-covered and let the ball slip through his hands as time expired.
While Newton rushed for 42 yards, it was Ryan who had the most significant impact with his legs. After scoring on a 1-yard sneak that pushed Atlanta (1-1) to a 24-10 lead early in the third quarter, Ryan delivered the biggest blow with a brilliant scamper midway through the fourth quarter. On third-and-5 from the Carolina 8, he looked around futilely for an open receiver, spotted a running lane to the left and took off for the end zone.
There were three Carolina players waiting for him at the goal line — including 346-pound former teammate Dontari Poe — but Ryan leaped in the air and bowled them all over , falling across the goal line for the TD that gave Atlanta a two-touchdown lead over the Panthers (1-1).
Miami 20, at New York Jets 12: Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes, Kenyan Drake ran for a score and the Miami Dolphins took advantage of several mistakes by Sam Darnold and the New York Jets for a 20-12 victory Sunday.
T.J. McDonald and Xavien Howard each intercepted the Jets' rookie quarterback, helping the Dolphins to their first 2-0 start to a season since 2013.
Tannehill finished 17 of 23 for 168 yards and also ran for 44 yards on eight carries for the Dolphins, coming off a win in the longest NFL game since 1970 merger by outlasting Tennessee in 7 hours, 8 minutes last Sunday.
With the Jets (1-1) holding on to hopes for a late comeback, Frank Gore — who passed Curtis Martin for fourth on the NFL's career rushing list — took a short pass and gained 19 yards on third-and-19 to effectively seal the win.
Indianapolis 21, at Washington 9: Andrew Luck threw for two touchdown passes, shook off two interceptions and engineered a game-sealing drive and the Indianapolis Colts beat the Washington Redskins 21-9 Sunday to pick up their first victory of the season.
Luck was 21 of 31 for 179 yards and had a TD pass in a 25th consecutive game, the longest active streak in the NFL.
He was 7 of 8 for 62 yards on a methodical 13-play, 75-yard drive that culminated in a Luck-to-T.Y. Hilton score that put Indianapolis (1-1) up 21-9 early in the fourth quarter.
Executing first-year coach Frank Reich's creative play-calling scheme, Luck also found Eric Ebron for a touchdown on the game's opening drive. The balanced offensive attack with 27 rushing and 31 passing attempts kept the Redskins' defense off balance and allowed Luck to pick apart a secondary that struggled in coverage and tackling.
After putting up a Week 1-best 182 rushing yards, the Redskins (1-1) put up just 65 yards on 22 carries. Adrian Peterson was limited to 20 yards on 11 carries.
at New Orleans 21, Cleveland 18: Wil Lutz kicked a 44-yard field goal for New Orleans with 21 seconds left, Cleveland kicker Zane Gonzalez pushed the second of his two missed field goals wide right in the final seconds, and the Saints held on for a 21-18 victory that extended the Browns' winless streak to 19 games.
Gonzalez also missed two extra points, one week after his potential winning field goal was blocked in a season-opening tie with Pittsburgh.
Cleveland (0-1-1) carried a two-score lead into the final nine minutes before its latest collapse.
Receiver Michael Thomas had two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Saints (1-1), who scored 40 points in a Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay, but didn't find the end zone against Cleveland until 8:41 remained in the game.