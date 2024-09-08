Chargers dominate on defense to open Jim Harbaugh era with a win over Raiders

Chargers running back Gus Edwards is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defenders during the Chargers’ 22-10 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Jim Harbaugh made a winning first impression in his Chargers’ coaching debut as the team rode a stifling defense to a 22-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Losers of eight of their last nine games, the Chargers ushered in their new era with a dominant defense that allowed only one touchdown and forced three takeaways. Running back J.K. Dobbins came alive in the second half with 131 of his 135 rushing yards after halftime as the Chargers (1-0) got payback for an embarrassing 42-point loss to the Raiders last December.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw the game-sealing touchdown to rookie receiver Ladd McConkey with 3:40 remaining. Herbert, returning from a broken finger that sidelined him for the end of last season, finished with 144 yards on 17 of 26 passing.

During the first half, the Chargers failed to score touchdowns on two Raiders turnovers that positioned them in opponent territory. Raiders quarterback Garnder Minshew II gifted the Chargers with an inexplicable fumble as the ball slipped out of his hand on an attempted screen pass with one minute and 22 seconds remaining in the first half. Khalil Mack scooped up the loose ball and put the Chargers on the Raiders’ 12-yard line.

But the Chargers mustered only five more yards and settled for a 25-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker, who previously booted a 53-yard kick during the first quarter after the Chargers came up with a fourth-and-one stop from the Raiders’ 41-yard line.

Mack, coming off a career-high 17 sacks last season, had 1½ sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a tipped pass that resulted in a fourth-quarter interception by defensive lineman Poona Ford.

The one defensive blemish came with a comical error as Asante Samuel Jr. missed a tackle on Raiders running back Alexander Mattison and the Chargers cornerback tripped teammate Daiyan Henley as the linebacker sped over for support. Undeterred, Mattison ran into the end zone for a 31-yard score.

The Chargers won their fourth consecutive game over their AFC West rivals at SoFi Stadium, where the Raiders regularly have a decided advantage in the stands. The away fans helped force four false start penalties on the Chargers in the first half.

Raiders players were waving their arms toward the crowd for more noise on critical third downs. After scoring their last touchdown, it was Chargers players pumping up the home crowd.