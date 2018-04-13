Seahawks sign unknown as backup quarterback after postponing workout for Colin Kaepernick, reports say

The Seattle Seahawks have decided to sign Stephen Morris as a backup to quarterback Russell Wilson, according to multiple media reports, a day after reports surfaced that the team had postponed a scheduled workout for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Morris, 25, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014 and has spent time with several other teams but has never taken a snap in a regular-season NFL game.
Kaepernick, 30, is a former Super Bowl quarterback who opted out of his contract with the 49ers last March and ended up sitting out the 2017 season after no teams offered him a job. Many feel he is being blackballed by NFL owners after he started a movement by refusing to stand for the national anthem during the 2016 season as a protest against social injustice.
In October, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the league under the latest collective bargaining agreement, alleging owners had colluded against him.
His workout with the Seahawks was scheduled two weeks ago but was called off by the team sometime this week. ESPN reported it was because Kaepernick wouldn't say he'd stop kneeling during the anthem; NFL Media said it was because the team wanted to know more about his stance on a number of matters, including the anthem.
The team is still considering a future workout for Kaepernick, according to multiple reports. Wilson is the only quarterback currently on the Seahawks roster, and even with the decision to sign Morris, they could still use more depth at the position.
