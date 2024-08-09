Chargers-Seahawks preseason game preview: Here’s what to watch

Jim Harbaugh will be back roaming an NFL sideline for the first time in a decade, but he’ll enter Saturday’s preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks without his star quarterback, Justin Herbert.

The most intriguing question heading into the game at SoFi Stadium: How will the Chargers’ offense perform without him?

At this stage of the preseason, Harbaugh and his offensive staff have focused soley on progress in the lead-up to the game.

Harbaugh expects a strong effort ... at least that is what he is eager to see.

“I just can’t wait to watch our guys compete,” Harbaugh said. “It doesn’t get much better than that.”

What to watch for in the Chargers’ preseason opener: