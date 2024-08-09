Chargers-Seahawks preseason game preview: Here’s what to watch

Go beyond the scoreboard
Jim Harbaugh will be back roaming an NFL sideline for the first time in a decade, but he’ll enter Saturday’s preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks without his star quarterback, Justin Herbert.
The most intriguing question heading into the game at SoFi Stadium: How will the Chargers’ offense perform without him?
At this stage of the preseason, Harbaugh and his offensive staff have focused soley on progress in the lead-up to the game.
Harbaugh expects a strong effort ... at least that is what he is eager to see.
“I just can’t wait to watch our guys compete,” Harbaugh said. “It doesn’t get much better than that.”
Second-year linebacker Daiyan Henley is atop the first depth chart of the Jim Harbaugh era as the Chargers prepare for their preseason opener versus Seattle.
What to watch for in the Chargers’ preseason opener:
Herbert has missed games in each of the last two seasons, so the Chargers need to evaluate whether Easton Stick — 0-4 in starts last season — can lead the team in his absence.
Harbaugh is confident in Stick’s abilities and plans to allow him to prove himself with the first-team offense.
“I’m going to tell him to go have at it and let it rip,” Harbaugh said.
He noted that Stick has shown significant improvement in the days leading to the matchup against Seattle. He will start and Harbaugh expects him to play a quarter-and-a half, or roughly 20 to 30 plays. After Stick, Max Duggan will take over, with Casey Bauman and Luis Perez, signed last Tuesday, also scheduled to get snaps.
Players, coaches, officials and millions of fans are going to need to keep studying in attempt to comprehend the impacts of the NFL’s new kickoff rule.
Harbaugh mentioned Perez was signed to ignite competition among the quarterbacks. Hello, Duggan and Bauman. Harbaugh made it clear that Perez’s signing was a message for them to “step their game up.”
“I thought that Easton wasn’t having any competition,” Harbaugh said. “The only way to make someone better is to get some competition in there.”
With preseason games, questions arise about how many starters and veterans will see action. Harbaugh provided a slight glimpse into his plan.
“Some starters will play,” he said, “some starters won’t.”
He mentioned some key players on offense and defense will sit. Both starting edge rushers, Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, will be absent. Bosa left the field during a joint practice with the Rams last week with what observors thought to be a wrist injury. He has not practiced since.
On offense, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, who missed Thursday’s practice, won’t play. Their absence will provide opportunities for Jaret Patterson, Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller.
Harbaugh confirmed that “a few others” also will be held out without offering details.
With former star receivers Keenan Allen (now with the Chicago Bears) and Mike Williams (now with the New York Jets) moving on, Joshua Palmer has stepped into the No. 1 role. He spent the last two seasons as at least the No. 3 receiver and often started because of injuries.
Offseason free-agent signing DJ Chark has impressed and is currently the other starter along with last year’s first-round pick, Quentin Johnston, who is looking to bounce back after a rookie campaign marked by drops.
Harbaugh expressed his admiration for the depth and competition in the receiver corps.
The Chargers drafted Ladd McConkey, who returned to practice Thursday, in the second round of the NFL draft to strengthen the receiver group. Brenden Rice, son of the legendary Jerry Rice, also has made waves in camp. Derius Davis, the second-year receiver who primarily served as a returner last season, is also in the mix.
Last season, the Chargers ranked 24th in points allowed (23.4 per game), 17th against the run (113.2 yards) and 30th against the pass (380 yards).
These struggles led to a coaching staff overhaul, with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter brought in to build a “bully” identity.
Under Minter’s guidance, the Chargers’ defense — especially the secondary — has consistently picked off passes in camp and shown a ball-hawk mentality.
Saturday might be the first time fans see the secondary quartet of cornerbacks Asante Samuel Jr. and Kristian Fulton playing alongside safeties Derwin James Jr. and Alohi Gilman. If this is the group for the season opener, it will be interesting to see how they mesh in the new system.
