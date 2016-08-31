Amid dustup surrounding 49ers QB, #VeteransForKaepernick have his back

Colin Kaepernick’s choice to remain seated during the national anthem as a protest against social injustice has been interpreted by many as being offensive to veterans and active service members.

But a large number of those who have served our country have rallied behind the San Francisco 49ers quarterback on social media using the hashtag #VeteransForKaepernick.

The reasoning is really quite simple, one man tweeted: “ I serve to protect your freedoms, not a song.”



Others posted similar messages under the hashtag, stating that one of the rights they have fought to protect is our freedom of speech.

When told by a reporter last week his protest has been viewed as an insult to those in the military, Kaepernick responded: “I have great respect for men and women that have fought for this country. I have family, I have friends that have gone and fought for this country.

“They fight for freedom. They fight for the people, they fight for liberty and justice for everyone. And that’s not happening.

“People are dying in vain because this country isn’t holding their end of the bargain up, as far as giving freedom and justice, liberty to everybody. It’s something that’s not happening.”

Many people using #VeteransForKaepernick seem to feel the same way.

