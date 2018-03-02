Aly Raisman sues USOC and USA Gymnastics over the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal

The 23-year-old Raisman, captain for both the gold-medal winning 2012 and 2016 U.S. women's Olympic gymnastics teams, says she was abused by Nassar in multiple locations beginning in 2010, including at the U.S. national team training facility at the Karolyi Ranch training center in Texas and the 2012 Games in London. Raisman said she initially felt she was receiving medically necessary treatment by Nassar before realizing it was abuse. She battled shame, guilt and depression in the aftermath, Raisman said.